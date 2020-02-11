Channelnomics Original

Snowflake Gets $479 Million in Funding, Salesforce Partnership

February 11, 2020

Funding pushes cloud data startup’s valuation to $12.4 billion as it prepares to go public

Cloud-based data platform vendor Snowflake is raising another $479 million in a Series G funding round, driving its valuation to $12.4 billion and giving it significant leverage as it eyes going public later this year.