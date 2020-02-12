Channelnomics Original

HP to Share Plan with Investors in Wake of New Xerox Bid

February 12, 2020

Printer giant to give shareholders information Feb. 24 as it pushes back at takeover effort

By Jeffrey Burt

HP will present investors with its plan to increase shareholder value Feb. 24 as the company works to stave off an unsolicited takeover bid by printer rival Xerox.