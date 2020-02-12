Ingram Micro Bolsters Presence in Europe, Latin America

Distributor buys Dutch services provider Ictivity while adding resources south of the border

IT distributor Ingram Micro is flexing its international muscles, including in Europe with the recent acquisition of Netherlands-based IT services provider Ictivity.

The Lowdown: At the same time, Ingram Micro is continuing to grow its resources throughout Latin America to increase its presence in that region.

The Details: With Ictivity, Ingram Micro gets a company with 22 years of experience in IT services in the Dutch market. The company, with offices in Eindhoven and Vianen, offers consulting, implementation, and managed services. Ivctivity will continue operating as an independent company, led by its managing director, Wilbert van Beek. He will report to Ingram Micro Vice President Benelux, Eric Segers.



No financial details of the deal were released.



In Latin America (LATAM), the Irvine, California-based distributor has added more than 40 executives throughout the region who will roll out programs for high-profile solutions around such areas as the cloud, cybersecurity, data centers, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Ingram Micro also is adding more dedicated sales, technical, and financial resources and increasing the influence its Miami office has in its Latin America operations.



The company also launched a new Center of Excellence in Mexico City to offer specialized training, pre- and post-sales, support, consulting, and solution architecture expertise to its channel partners and customers in Latin America. Ingram Micro also has received the brand certifications needed for the Latin American market and its warehouse in Miami has been certified as a foreign trade zone, where merchandise – whether domestic or foreign – is treated by Customs as if it was outside was dealt with outside of the United States.

The Buzz: “The addition of Ictivity supports our strategy to expand our European capabilities in high-value, fast-growing markets, including IT services and consultancy,” said Mark Snider, Ingram Micro’s executive vice president and president of EMEA. “Ictivity is well-known and respected throughout the Netherlands for their customer focus and value-add approach and we look forward to providing our joint customers with an expanded portfolio of offerings.”



“Joining forces with Ingram Micro provides us with an excellent platform to achieve our objectives of growing our business and delivering more value to our collective customers and partners,” van Beek said. “Collaboration is the key to success and we will now have access to more resources and a broader customer and partner base to continue to deliver on our promise of being the best IT service provider for small to mid-sized businesses in the Netherlands.”



“We continue to invest into our LATAM organization to even better support our channel partners and customers—empowering them to generate and scale success in ways they never imagined possible,” said Daniela Rosa, executive director and chief country executive, export, at Ingram Micro.