Ingram Cloud Leadership Shifts as Bergeron Departs

Ingram Cloud chief Nimesh Dave and North America Cloud lead Tim FitzGerald will fill the regional voids

In a surprising announcement out of Ingram Micro Cloud, long-time global leader Renee Bergeron is departing the company for a new career opportunity. Her last day at the distributor’s cloud division is today.

The Lowdown: Neither Ingram Micro or Bergeron gave details on her departure. An Ingram Micro spokesperson told Channelnomics that Bergeron will announce her new position in the coming weeks.

The Details: Stepping into the leadership void left by Bergeron are Nimesh Dave and Tim FitzGerald. Dave, the executive vice president of Ingram Micro Cloud, will take over Bergeron’s duties in Europe. FitzGerald, the vice president of North America cloud sales, will oversee cloud operations for the Americas and Asia-Pacific.

The Impact: Bergeron’s departure comes just two months after Ingram Micro reorganized its leadership — including the cloud division — to focus on growth. In December, Ingram announced that CEO Alain Monie would shift more of his attention to overseeing growth in the Cloud and Commerce & Lifecycle Services (CLS) businesses, as well as work more closely with Dave. Concurrently, Paul Bay shifted more of his attention to overseeing the Global Technology Solutions business, which represents $45 billion in Ingram Micro’s annual revenue.

Background: Since joining Ingram Micro in 2010, Bergeron has tirelessly promoted cloud services and business models to vendors and solution providers alike. She’s become a fixture on the cloud speaking circuit and developed countless relationships that use Ingram Micro as a linchpin for swinging into the cloud market. She’s received numerous accolades for her contributions to the development of the cloud computing channel.

The Buzz:

“I want to thank Renée for nearly a decade of service as she leaves on a high note, with the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace now well exceeding six million seats and doubling year over year. Our business today is the strongest it has ever been and our future holds great scale and opportunity. Along with building the world’s largest cloud channel marketplace, we have also built the largest and strongest bench of cloud leaders in the industry—all working hard to accomplish our mission of connecting the world’s innovations, businesses and technologies to help the world Do More,” said Nimesh Dave, executive vice president of Global Cloud at Ingram Micro.