AllCloud Launches Service for Salesforce Customers

Offering will help enterprises migrate to SaaS vendor’s new Lightning Experience platform

AllCloud, a cloud solutions provider and a Platinum Consulting Partner for Salesforce, is rolling out a tool designed to help enterprises adopt Salesforce’s new Lightning Experience platform.

The Lowdown: Salesforce on Jan. 7 activated Lightning Experience for customers of the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) vendor, offering them a new user interface that comes with a host of new features – including Voice, News, Insights, and Auto-Fill – that are unavailable to those companies still using Salesforce Classic.

The Details: AllCloud, which already offers a Lightning Experience migration service, on Tuesday unveiled its Lightning Migration Assessment service, which offers a methodology for implementing and using the new Salesforce interface. The service includes a detailed assessment of an enterprise’s Salesforce environment, a project plan, and a roadmap for migrating to Lightning Experience.



AllCloud also will work with organizations in running applications for the platform, finding third-party solutions, making changes in their in-house development efforts, and estimating such metrics as time-to-value and cost optimization when migration to the user interface.

Background: The new service for Salesforce customers comes two months after AllCloud, a six-year-old Israeli company, raised $18 million in funding, in part to help grow its business through acquisitions. In total, the company has raised $26 million.

The Buzz: “Salesforce Lightning Experience is one of the many tools that Salesforce is using to enhance the future of customer experience, with forward-focused technology and customizable features that are already providing our customers with an agile, competitive edge,” said Peter Nebel, vice president of strategy and practice development at AllCloud. “It’s only a matter of time before Salesforce Classic is retired, and Salesforce product owners will be left scrambling to migrate against the clock. In most cases, this will be more than just a simple click of a button. In fact, migration can be a complex project that involves serious business changes. AllCloud is well experienced at executing Lightning Experience migration projects and can quickly scope the effort it would take to transition your organization.”