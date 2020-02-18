AllCloud Launches Service for Salesforce Customers
Offering will help enterprises migrate to SaaS vendor’s new Lightning Experience platform
AllCloud, a cloud solutions provider and a Platinum Consulting Partner for Salesforce, is rolling out a tool designed to help enterprises adopt Salesforce’s new Lightning Experience platform.
The Lowdown: Salesforce on Jan. 7 activated Lightning Experience for customers of the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) vendor, offering them a new user interface that comes with a host of new features – including Voice, News, Insights, and Auto-Fill – that are unavailable to those companies still using Salesforce Classic.
The Details: AllCloud, which already offers a Lightning Experience migration service, on Tuesday unveiled its Lightning Migration Assessment service, which offers a methodology for implementing and using the new Salesforce interface. The service includes a detailed assessment of an enterprise’s Salesforce environment, a project plan, and a roadmap for migrating to Lightning Experience.
AllCloud also will work with organizations in running applications for the platform, finding third-party solutions, making changes in their in-house development efforts, and estimating such metrics as time-to-value and cost optimization when migration to the user interface.
Background: The new service for Salesforce customers comes two months after AllCloud, a six-year-old Israeli company, raised $18 million in funding, in part to help grow its business through acquisitions. In total, the company has raised $26 million.
The Buzz: “Salesforce Lightning Experience is one of the many tools that Salesforce is using to enhance the future of customer experience, with forward-focused technology and customizable features that are already providing our customers with an agile, competitive edge,” said Peter Nebel, vice president of strategy and practice development at AllCloud. “It’s only a matter of time before Salesforce Classic is retired, and Salesforce product owners will be left scrambling to migrate against the clock. In most cases, this will be more than just a simple click of a button. In fact, migration can be a complex project that involves serious business changes. AllCloud is well experienced at executing Lightning Experience migration projects and can quickly scope the effort it would take to transition your organization.”
Related Links: CHANNELNOMICS:
>Cloud Consultancy AllCloud Raises $18 Million
>Survey: Enterprises Growing Their Use of Cloud, Containers