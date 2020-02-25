SADA, Google Cloud Expand Partnership in $500 Million Agreement

MSP will grow offerings to help enterprises move to the public cloud provider

MSP SADA Systems will launch new solutions and services aimed at driving adoption of Google Cloud’s offerings under a $500 million multi-year agreement with the public cloud services provider.

The Lowdown: The Los Angeles-based services provider and IT consultancy has seen business boom since going all in on Google Cloud almost a year ago and rolling out a range of services aimed at helping enterprises more easily adopt such technologies as Google Cloud Platform and Anthos.

The Details: The new solutions and services SADA will offer under the latest agreement announced Tuesday include:



>Anthos Labs workshops: IT professionals will get hands-on experience, software, and training on more quickly and easily building Anthos environments in multicloud and hybrid cloud environments and managing the amount of money and resources they spend with more predictability. Anthos enables enterprises to run Google Cloud offerings in their on-premises data centers and on third-party cloud infrastructures.



>Packaged solutions: SADA will roll out new offerings aimed at data analytics and data warehousing with Google Cloud. The packages will include support for Netezza (an IBM data warehouse subsidiary), Teradata, and Hadoop migrations to Google Cloud’s BigQuery cloud data warehouse. The MSP also will introduce “sprint workshops” for customers deploying serverless machine learning pipelines based on pub/sub (publish/subscribe messaging), Google Cloud’s Dataflow, and Cloud Machine Learning Engine.



>Contact centers: SADA will partner with Google Cloud’s telephony partners to bring Google Cloud’s machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to contact centers. The goal is to improve customer experiences and operational efficiencies.

Background: SADA in March 2019 went 100% with Google Cloud after selling its Microsoft business to cloud services provider Core BTS. Since that time, the MSP has steadily expanded what it offers its customers, including rolling out flat-rate packages for Google Cloud Platform and Anthos. In addition, SADA is increasing investments in engineering.



Google Cloud is the third-largest public cloud provider in the world, trailing Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

The Buzz: “We’re delighted to expand our partnership with Google Cloud under this new agreement and to help customers drive positive business outcomes with Google Cloud solutions and technologies,” SADA CEO Tony Safoian said. “Since going all-in with Google Cloud and joining its MSP initiative, our Google Cloud Platform business has grown nearly 400 percent as we’ve seen tremendous excitement from existing and prospective customers.”



“We’re very proud to expand our strategic partnership with SADA. This multi-year agreement to digitally transform organizations with Google Cloud confirms their confidence in delivering exceptional services and solutions to customers,” said Carolee Gearhart, vice president of worldwide channel sales at Google Cloud. “As a Google Cloud MSP, SADA has proven its expertise in enabling customer success and providing innovative and scalable solutions for the enterprise.”



“Flexibility is key to Papa John’s. For customers, it is a choice to order our superior pizza by phone, website, mobile apps, Facebook, Apple TV or by asking Google. For engineers, it is a choice to deploy at any time of day, for any channel on any Google Cloud product,” Papa John’s CTO Justin Falciola said. “To get the best-in-class Google Cloud partner, whether it is about data, analytics, applications, migrations or support, we chose SADA’s MSP services, which include technical account management, access to Google Cloud resources, and 24/7 service.”