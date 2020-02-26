Channelnomics Original

Partnership
0

Industry Group Releases Open Framework for Security Tools

February 26, 2020

Open Cybersecurity Alliance’s OpenDXL Ontology will driver interoperability in fragmented product evironment

By Jeffrey Burt

The Open Cybersecurity Alliance (OCA) has released an open-source framework aimed at enabling disparate security tools from various vendors to more easily communicate and interoperate with each other.