Ingram Promotes Anaya to Global Marketing Role

February 27, 2020

The distributor continues to reshape its leadership team to expand value proposition to vendors and partners

Channelnomics Staff

The long-time marketing maven of Ingram Micro, Jennifer Anaya, is moving up to the global stage to head up marketing, marketing agency, and events for the distributor’s Global Technology Solutions team.