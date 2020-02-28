SCTG Leverages Digital Realty’s Data Center Platform

AWS MSP brings its hybrid cloud services to company’s PlatformDigital offering

IT infrastructure services vendor ServerCentral Turing Group is offering customer hybrid cloud solutions to enterprises through Digital Realty’s fast-growing campus of data centers in Northern Virginia.

The Lowdown: The expanded partnership between the two companies will give SCTG customers access the hyperscale connectivity and community of network, content, and cloud providers on Digital Realty’s PlatformDigital offering.

The Details: PlatformDigital includes network and control hubs for connectivity, security, and infrastructure management, a data hub for managing the growing amount of data being created by organizations, and DigitalRealty’s SX Fabric interconnect. Leveraging the platform will enable SCTG, an Amazon Web Services MSP, to help accelerate its customers’ digital transformation efforts through pre-validated deployments of the network, control, and data hubs.



SCTG customers will get:



>Secure interconnection: Through custom networks, which will enable organizations to more quickly and securely scale their hybrid services.



>Customer service: Included 15-minute response times from SCTG year-round.



>Infrastructure: Equipment and a clear understanding of how it works.



>Always-on availability: Digital Realty offers a resilient data center architecture for uninterrupted service for both networks and applications.



>High application performance: Additional compute power and other resources can be access quickly when needed.

Background: Digital Realty, one of the more active buyers in what has been an active data center M&A environment over the past several years, runs 210 data centers over six continents. Late last year, the data center services company rolled out PlatformDigital as the foundation of a plan to move away from a regional focus and turn its collection of data centers into networked platform of interconnected facilities.

The Buzz: “Companies need hyperscale platform connectivity and hybrid solutions to be competitive worldwide,” said Jordan Lowe, CEO and co-founder of ServerCentral Turing Group. “Digital Realty is the perfect partner for us because they provide the accessibility, resiliency and availability our clients need to scale quickly and efficiently.”



“SCTG understands what it takes to run a highly dependable data center in one of the fastest-growing data center environments in the world,” said Erich Sanchack, executive vice president of operations for Digital Realty. “By partnering with us to provide rapid response times and year-round service, SCTG’s clients can be confident they have a solid operational foundation on PlatformDigital for their global digital transformation initiatives.”