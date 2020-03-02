Channelnomics Original

Facebook F8, OCP Summit Latest Events Canceled Due to Coronavirus

March 2, 2020

Other vendors like Dell, Google Cloud, Cisco moving ahead with shows but admit situation is fluid

By Jeffrey Burt

Worries about the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus continue to convince some tech companies to cancel or postpone conferences, with Facebook, the Open Compute Project (OCP), and Cisco among the latest organizations to pull the plug on events.