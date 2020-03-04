0
Tech Community Faces Crisis Head-On
March 4, 2020
Deals with lost revenue, opportunity while making safety of staffers, clients, and showgoers priority No. 1
The coronavirus is sending shock waves through the technology sector, disrupting markets and compelling companies to alter their event plans.
Collaboration Vendors Step Up
Demand for videoconferencing services is spiking as more employees are being asked to work remotely or from home to stave off the spread of the novel coronavirus. Facebook and Google are examples of companies that have told employees in some offices to stay away for a while. Vendors like Google, Cisco, and Microsoft are offering free videoconferencing plans to help employees working out of the office collaborate, according to ZDNet, and Aryaka is rolling out its Secure Remote Access solution for companies trying to manage sharp increases in demand for VPN access.
IDC: Coronavirus Will Hit Smartphone, Device Markets
IDC analysts are predicting that uncertainties created by COVID-19 will impact the global smartphone and personal computing device markets, even as manufacturing and supply chains, particularly in China, the epicenter of the outbreak, ramp up again. IDC is forecasting smartphone shipments to decline 2.3% year over year in 2020, to just more than 1.3 billion. The impact from the coronavirus will be most felt in the first half of the year, when shipments will decline 10.6%. Shipments will return to growth in 2021, in large part due to the ramp-up of 5G.
As for personal computing devices, shipments in 2020 will fall 9%, to 374.2 million, battered by news of the virus and the ongoing shift from Windows 7 to Windows 10.
Meanwhile, Adobe and Google join a host of other tech companies that have decided to cancel, postpone, or alter upcoming events because of the coronavirus outbreak.
EVENT UPDATES:
Canceled
>Cisco Live Melbourne: was scheduled for this week in Australia
>Facebook F8: was planned for May 6-8 in San Jose, California
>Facebook Global Marketing Summit: was planned for March in San Francisco
>Google I/O: was scheduled for May 12-14 in Mountain View, California
>Google News Initiative Summit: was scheduled for late April in Sunnyvale, California
>HPE: all travel events in April; Discover 2020, June 22-24 in Las Vegas, still on schedule
>IDC Santa Clara Directions: was planned for March 4 (Boston Directions event on March 10 still a go)
>OCP Global Summit: was planned for this week in San Jose
Postponed
>Kaspersky Lab Security Analyst Summit (SAS): was scheduled to begin April 6 in Barcelona, Spain (vendor hopes to reschedule in the fall)
Other
>Adobe Summit: was scheduled for March 29-April 2 in Las Vegas
(now ONLINE ONLY)
>Google Cloud Next: was set for April 6-8 in San Francisco
(now “DIGITAL-FIRST”)
>Nvidia GTC 2020: originally slated for late March
(now ONLINE ONLY)
