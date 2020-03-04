Teradici Aims for New Markets with Channel Program

TAPP to make it easier for partners to put PCoIP, Cloud Access Software into solutions

Teridici is launching a partner program to a partner program to make it easier for the channel to build and sell remote computing solutions leveraging the vendor’s Cloud Access Software and proprietary PCoIP (PC-over-IP) technology.

The Lowdown: The Burnaby, Canada-based vendor, which came out of stealth in 2007, this week rolled out the Teradici Advantage Partner Program (TAPP), which is aimed at MSPs, systems integrators, independent software vendors (ISVs), and system makers.

The Details: The new channel program will offer partners resources and support as they integrate the Cloud Access Software and PCoIP protocol into their own solutions. Teradici officials hope TAPP will help the company expand into new markets.



The Cloud Access Software enables users to deliver high-performance virtual workstations from the cloud or an enterprise’s data center – or any combination of the two – to various types of endpoints. Virtual environments can be run on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.



The cloud software offering is based on the PCoIP protocol, which uses advanced display compression to deliver high-definition and secure computing experiences to on-premises or cloud-based virtual machines. It’s an alternative to using local computers, enabling greater security and easier system management. The technology is aimed for remote workers with such complex workloads as computer-aided design (CAD), architectural design, 3D modeling, and video editing.

The Buzz: “Teradici’s technology is valued by customers across a broad range of applications and industries, each with its own reasons to use PCoIP technology in its virtualization strategy,” said Ziad Lammam, vice president of product management for Teradici. “Collaborating closely with business partners enables us to jointly deliver more tailored solutions to this diverse group of customers. In the end, customers will benefit from innovative solutions designed by partners who are closely in tune with their unique needs, and we’re excited to see what the future holds as additional partners leverage the program’s benefits to apply our technology in new ways.”



“We’re seeing a transition in media enterprises to a more consistent use of hybrid cloud for storage, collaboration, and even editing workflows in which time and location become less of a constraint,” said Ray Thompson, director of market solutions – broadcast and media at Avid. “Avid has integrated Teradici’s PCoIP technology into its Edit on Demand SaaS [Software-as-a-Service] offering, which allows us to offer a solution that enables a transition to cloud-based workflows in a highly secure and performance-driven environment.”



“In developing its secure service delivery platform, Tehama understands the importance of the role that remote display technology plays in connecting the global workforce. Beyond offering performance, efficiency and the broadest compatibility across all clients and servers, a remote display technology must have outstanding developer support,” said Jaymes Davis, founder and director of product strategy for Tehama. “The broad industry adoption of both PCoIP and Teradici Cloud Access Software across both multicloud DaaS [Desktop-as-a-Service] and VDI markets and Teradici’s expertise in developing remote display technologies make our collaboration essential to accelerating the delivery of our vision for secure service delivery.”