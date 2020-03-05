Channelnomics Original

Partnership
0

Google Cloud Eyes 5G, Edge with New Strategy

March 5, 2020

Proposes new solutions, marketplace and announces partnerships with AT&T, others

By Jeffrey Burt

Google Cloud is putting a focus on 5G networking and the edge, unveiling a strategy that will include a broad array of products, a cloud platform, and a solutions marketplace and which will be driven in part by partnerships with telcos and networking vendors.