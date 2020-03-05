Google Cloud Eyes 5G, Edge with New Strategy

Proposes new solutions, marketplace and announces partnerships with AT&T, others

Google Cloud is putting a focus on 5G networking and the edge, unveiling a strategy that will include a broad array of products, a cloud platform, and a solutions marketplace and which will be driven in part by partnerships with telcos and networking vendors.

The Lowdown: The tech giant on Thursday launched its Global Mobile Edge Cloud (GMEC) strategy and partnerships with such carriers and networking vendors as AT&T, Vodafone, Amdocs, and Netcracker.

The Details: The new initiative will leverage Google Cloud’s broad capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and analytics to help telcos leverage their data to drive more products and services to customers and improve operation efficiency. The public cloud provider is promising new solutions, a marketplace for those offerings, an open cloud platform for developing them, and a global distributed edge to deploy them.



As part of the rollout, Google Cloud announced:



>Partnership with AT&T: The companies are testing a lineup of 5G edge computing solutions for such industries as retail, manufacturing, and transportation that leverages Google Cloud’s technologies, like AI and Kubernetes, and AT&T’s edge network connectivity, including 5G.



>Anthos for Telecom: It will bring Google’s Anthos cloud platform – which enables customers to run Google Cloud software to run on-premises or third-party cloud platforms – to the network edge to enable carriers to run their applications wherever it makes sense.



>Partnership with Amdocs: Communications services providers will be able to run Amdocs’ solutions on Google Cloud for data analytics, site reliability, engineers, and 5G edge solutions for enterprise customers.



>Partnership with Netcracker: The company will deploy its entire digital BSS/OSS (business support systems and operations support systems) and orchestration stack on Google Cloud.

The Impact: 5G promises significantly higher speeds and lower latency than 4G and LTE and can also support millions of devices, an important feature as the number of devices that make up the Internet of Things (IoT) skyrockets. It also will help accelerate the development of the network edge, where the bulk of data will be generated in the coming years. That puts pressure on carriers to be able to drive data collecting, processing, storage, and analytics to the edge, closer to the devices and users creating the data, to more quickly derive crucial business insights from the data.

Background: The mobile edge cloud strategy also helps Google Cloud in its drive to bring in more enterprise business, a pillar of the company’s strategy since longtime Oracle veteran Thomas Kurian took over as CEO in January 2019. Google Cloud is currently the third largest public cloud services provider in the world, behind Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

The Buzz: “Rapid technology advancements are impacting the telecommunications industry, whether it’s the rise of 5G and network-centric business models or new connected devices and applications,” Kurian said. “Many of these offer significant opportunities for business transformation, and that’s why we’re excited to collaborate with leading telecoms, partners, and customers to help transform the industry together and create better overall experiences for users around the world.”



“We’re working with Google Cloud to deliver the next generation of cloud services,” said Mo Katibeh, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at AT&T Business. “Combining 5G with Google Cloud’s edge compute technologies can unlock the cloud’s true potential. This work is bringing us closer to a reality where cloud and edge technologies give businesses the tools to create a whole new world of experiences for their customers.”



“The collaboration with Google Cloud has been invaluable for our business as we use data to become more customer-centric,” said Simon Harris, group head of big data delivery at Vodafone. “Not only are we able to gain analytics capabilities across Vodafone products and services, but also we arrive at insights faster, which can then be used to offer more personalized product offerings to customers and to raise the bar on service.”



“We’re leveraging Google Cloud’s data analytics capabilities to deliver customized marketing campaigns, real-time personalization, and talent acquisition for our customers,” said Robert Visser, CIO at Wind Tre, an Italian telecom operator with more than 30 million mobile customers.



“Service providers worldwide are embarking on transformation journeys centered on the cloud in order to drive new services, revenue opportunities and experiences,” said Gary Miles, chief marketing officer at Amdocs. “By combining our cloud-native, open and modular solutions with the fully managed, high performing Google Cloud, we can accelerate this journey.”



“Netcracker is delighted to offer service providers a choice of cloud platforms with the availability of our digital portfolio on Google Cloud,” Netcracker CTO Bob Titus said. “Together with Google Cloud, we are helping our customers on the next phase of their digital transformation with a clear focus on service innovation and a superior customer experience.”