Salesforce Enhances Partner Program

March 5, 2020

SaaS vendor gives ISVs greater access to Salesforce Customer 360 platform

By Jeffrey Burt

Salesforce is introducing a new partnership model that includes a new program design, economic model, and greater product and industry expertise, all aimed at making it easier for consulting and agency partners and ISVs to collaborate and drive customer success.