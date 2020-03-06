Cisco Makes Push for Small Businesses

Company rolls out new products, services under its Designed for Business initiative

Cisco Systems wants to make it easier for small businesses to get access to the same technology that it sells to larger enterprises.

The Lowdown: The giant IT vendor this week rolled out new offerings under its “Designed for Business” banner that touch on such areas as networking, smart cameras, and access to partners.

The Details: Many of the new solutions and services leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning technology and the cloud to ease the buying, installation, and maintenance of IT environments. They include:



>Cisco Business Wireless Mobile App: Available in the Apple App Store and Google Play, the mobile app lets organizations or individuals configure and manage their networks anywhere from their smartphones.



>Buy Now button: By clicking on the button, small businesses can connect with a Cisco partner to buy products off the Cisco.com site. Customers also get faster access to technical and sales representatives through live chat or callback within 15 minutes.



>Bundled offerings: Cisco will offer small businesses bundled solutions that address key technology areas and reduce costs and complexities.



>Secure Wi-Fi connectivity: New Meraki Wi-Fi 6 access points for small businesses simplify network management, improve performance, and enhance reliability and security. They also will enable the network to more easily scale as more devices connect and richer content like video grows.



>Smart cameras: Meraki cloud-managed smart cameras provide high-quality video, wireless connectivity, storage on the device, and built-in advanced analytics, reducing the amount of data that needs to be sent back to the data center or cloud.

The Impact: According to the World Trade Organization, small businesses account for 44% of all IT spending and the segment is growing faster than the enterprise segment.

Background: At its partner summit in November 2019, Cisco introduced its Designed for Business brand aimed at helping small businesses keep up with the rapidly changing IT landscape. The small business initiative includes products, support from Cisco, and increased investments in partners to drive more business in the business segment.

The Buzz: “Our mission at Stratus Information Systems is to find the right networking solutions for our SMB customers that can free them up to focus on their core businesses rather than the complexity of a pieced together network and security products. Having the breadth of the Cisco Designed portfolio is a real advantage for them and for us,” said Jason Lacey, regional sales director Stratus Information Systems. “Whether it’s the cloud-managed Meraki portfolio or the zero-config Cisco Business Products or the new wireless mobile application it makes it simpler for us and our customers to install, manage and expand.”