Zoom Turns to Master Agents to Push Video Conferencing Portfolio

Company is expanding its worldwide channel efforts with Referral Partner Program

Video conferencing vendor Zoom is reaching out to master agents as it looks to expand its worldwide channel program.

The Lowdown: The company, which went public a year ago, on Monday announced a Referral Partner Program and partnerships with master agents Avant Communications, Intelisys, Pax8, and Telarus.

The Details: The new master agent partnerships not only expands the San Jose, California-based company’s Global Channel Partner Program but also gives those channel partners their first opportunity to take the vendor’s Zoom Phone to market. Zoom launched its Zoom Phone cloud phone service in January 2019 and earlier this month expanded its availability to 11 countries in Europe – including Germany, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Italy, and France – and launched beta service in 24 more.



Zoom officials said the Partner Referral Program will be the foundation of the company’s key go-to-market effort for its video-first unified communications (UC) platform.



Through the Zoom partner program, master agents get such benefits as:



>Ability to represent Zoom’s entire product suite



>Ongoing commissions on Zoom products for as long as the customer uses them



>Simplified and streamlined sales engagement



>Tools and resources at no cost

The Impact: The outbreak of the novel coronavirus – or COVID-19 – has hit most tech sectors hard, creating supply chain problems and products shortages. However, with so many major tech conferences going online-only and more employees working from home, video conferencing vendors have benefited. According to Zacks Investment Research, companies like Zoom, RingCentral, Microsoft, Google, and LogMeIn have seen their businesses grow over the past couple of months.



In a conference call to discuss Zoom’s quarterly numbers, CEO Eric Yuan said the outbreak put a focus on the importance of cloud-based collaboration tools, adding that “given this coronavirus, I think overnight, almost everybody really understood they needed a tool like this.”

The Buzz: “Zoom’s channel partners are vital to the success of our business. We’re proud to expand our program to work with industry-leading master agents and the sub-agents within their portfolios,” said Laura Padilla, head of global business development and channel at Zoom. “By bringing our full video-first unified communications platform to market, these partners will open the doors to bringing happiness to customers around the world.”



“Avant has been a leader in bringing disruptors to trusted advisors, being first to offer UCaaS [Unified Communications-as-a-Service] to the agent channel a decade ago,” Avant CEO Ian Kieninger said. “We are excited to see Zoom, a technology disruptor for video communications and now UCaaS services, embrace the agent channel. We are honored to be selected as a launch partner for Zoom’s new channel program.”



“Zoom’s platform is a valuable addition to the Intelisys supplier portfolio. As the demand for unified communications grows, our sales partners now have access to Zoom’s affordable, highly scalable, enterprise-grade, video-first solutions,” said Mark Morgan, president of Intelisys. “We look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership and numerous growth opportunities ahead.”



“Pax8 empowers the modern partner to deliver more value to their customers through our award-winning technology and the Wingman experience,” said Andrew Pryfogle, chief market development officer at Pax8. “With the addition of Zoom and its strong integration with Microsoft Teams, Pax8 partners can provide streamlined, best-of-breed meeting experiences. Together, Pax8 and Zoom are simplifying how we connect so partners can win big.”



“We are very excited to have Zoom, a market leader in video communications, now part of our product portfolio,” said Kameron Olsen, vice president of business development – UCaaS for Telarus. “This will allow our partners to open new doors and discover new opportunities they previously didn’t have access to. They have an amazing product that is easy to use. There is nothing more relevant in telecommunications than video communications with all the challenges that are facing today’s economy.”