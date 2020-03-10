0
Tech Community Faces Crisis Head-On
March 10, 2020
Industry deals with lost revenue, opportunity while working to ensure safety of staffers, clients, partners and showgoers
The coronavirus is sending shock waves through the technology sector, disrupting markets and compelling companies to alter their event plans. Tech companies across Silicon Valley are telling employees to work from home and barring visitors that recently visited corona “hot spots” such as China, Iran, Italy, and South Korea.
Apple: Employees Can Work at Home
Apple has now become the latest major tech company to encourage some of its employees to work at home due to concerns about the novel coronavirus outbreak, joining the likes of Microsoft, Google, and Facebook, according to Bloomberg. In a memo to employees, Apple CEO Tim Cook said employees in the “areas with the greatest density of infections” – not only Silicon Valley, but also areas like Seattle, Japan, South Korea, Italy, and Germany – could work at home if their jobs allow the week of March 9-13. In addition, Cook said hourly workers at offices impacted by the decision will continue to receive their wages, again following what other top-tier vendors are doing.
Big Tech Firms to Pay Hourly Wages During Coronavirus Outbreak
Some top tech firms like Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Amazon are saying they will pay hourly wages for workers – including janitorial staff, security employees, and food service workers – who are impacted by such decisions as closing offices in response to the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak, TechCrunch reports. Other companies, including those like Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash, are getting pressure from the likes of Sen. Mark Warner, D-VA, to do the same.
Direct Losses from Canceled Tech Shows Passes $1 Billion
The direct economic loss from the cancellations of nine of the major tech conferences due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak has gone past $1 billion, according to a report by Recode. Citing estimates by data intelligence company PredictHQ, the figure includes the losses to airlines, hotels, restaurants, and transportation providers that would have profited from the money spent by attendees. It doesn’t include the money such vendors as Facebook or Google would have made from their events. The biggest hit came from the cancellation of Mobile World Congress last month in Barcelona, which usually attracts more than 100,000 attendees. The economic hit there was bout $480 million. Next in line is SXSW, an event that covers tech, music, and movies and last year drew about 280,000 to Austin, Texas. Direct losses from that will come in around $350 million. Other conferences noted by PredictHQ included Google I/O and Facebook’s F8 show.
AMD CEO: Coronavirus Will Have Some Impact on Revenue
AMD CEO Lisa Su said this week during the chipmaker’s Financial Analyst Day that the spread of COVID-19 will have a “modest” impact on company revenues and added that the situation was “fluid.” Su said the greatest hit on revenue will come from lower demand in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak began, according to CRN. However, AMD is not changing it short-term or long-term revenue forecasts.
Google and Facebook Recommend Bay Workers Stay Home
After having employees in the Seattle area work from home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, the two companies are now recommending that workers in the San Francisco Bay area do the same, according to Reuters.
Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook Have Employees Work at Home
Tech companies in the Seattle area, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus, are heeding recommendations by King County officials to have as many employees as possible work from home in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Microsoft, Redfin, and Textio already had made the move, The Seattle Times reports. Now Amazon, which on March 3 learned that a Seattle-based employee has the coronavirus, reportedly is asking that employees in the Seattle and Bellevue area work at home if they can do so. A Facebook employee in Seattle also has the virus and the social media giant closed its office in the city.
China’s Tech Community Answers the Call
Chinese tech giants Alibaba, Tencent, Huawei, and Baidu are leveraging their considerable technological capabilities in such areas as the cloud and artificial intelligence to help that country fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to CNBC. They are expanding their surveillance technologies to help the government track people who potentially have been in contact with the virus and developing tools for the medical industry. They also have taken other steps, from rolling out online clinic and drug delivery services to launching an online doctor consultation platform.
Amazon Employees in Seattle, Italy Contract Virus
Amazon has said that an employee in Seattle has been infected with the coronavirus, and that two more employees in Italy also were confirmed to have contracted the virus. The Seattle employee felt ill and left work Feb. 25 and Amazon later was told that the employee had contracted COVID-19, according to Bloomberg.
Collaboration Vendors Step Up
Demand for videoconferencing services is spiking as more employees are being asked to work remotely or from home to stave off the spread of the novel coronavirus. Facebook and Google are examples of companies that have told employees in some offices to stay away for a while. Vendors like Google, Cisco, and Microsoft are offering free videoconferencing plans to help employees working out of the office collaborate, according to ZDNet, and Aryaka is rolling out its Secure Remote Access solution for companies trying to manage sharp increases in demand for VPN access.
IDC: Coronavirus Will Hit Smartphone, Device Markets
IDC analysts are predicting that uncertainties created by COVID-19 will impact the global smartphone and personal computing device markets, even as manufacturing and supply chains, particularly in China, the epicenter of the outbreak, ramp up again. IDC is forecasting smartphone shipments to decline 2.3% year over year in 2020, to just more than 1.3 billion. The impact from the coronavirus will be most felt in the first half of the year, when shipments will decline 10.6%. Shipments will return to growth in 2021, in large part due to the ramp-up of 5G. As for personal computing devices, shipments in 2020 will fall 9%, to 374.2 million, battered by news of the virus and the ongoing shift from Windows 7 to Windows 10.
Meanwhile, Adobe and Google join a host of other tech companies that have decided to cancel, postpone, or alter upcoming events because of the coronavirus outbreak.
EVENT UPDATES:
Canceled
>Cisco Live Melbourne: was scheduled for this week in Australia
>Facebook F8: was planned for May 6-8 in San Jose, California
>Facebook Global Marketing Summit: was planned for March in San Francisco
>Google I/O: was scheduled for May 12-14 in Mountain View, California
>Google News Initiative Summit: was scheduled for late April in Sunnyvale, California
>HIMSS 2020: was set for March 9-13 in Orlando, Florida
>HPE: all travel events in April; Discover 2020, June 22-24 in Las Vegas, still on schedule
>IDC Santa Clara Directions: was planned for March 4 (Boston Directions event on March 10 still a go)
>KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit Shanghei: was planned for July
>Microsoft MVP Summit: was scheduled to start March 16
>OCP Global Summit: was planned for this week in San Jose; UPDATE: will be a virtual event the week of May 11
>SAP Concur Fusion: was set for March 9-12 in Orlando, Florida
>SXSW 2020: was planned for March 13-22 in Austin, Texas
>Synnex: Canceling all events through May, including Spring Varnex
>Women in CyberSecurity: was planned for March 12-14 in Aurora, Colorado
Postponed
>Channel Partners Conference and Expo: was scheduled for March 9-12 in Las Vegas (no new date set).
>Data Center World 202: was set for March 16-19 in San Antonio, Texas (rescheduled to August).
>Ingram Micro Cloud Summit: was planned for May 12-14 in Miami Beach, Florida (rescheduled for early 2021)
>Kaspersky Lab Security Analyst Summit (SAS): was scheduled to begin April 6 in Barcelona, Spain (vendor hopes to reschedule in the fall)
>KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Amsterdam: was scheduled for March 30-April 2 (now will be held in July or August)
>MSPWorld 2020: scheduled for March 15-17 in New Orleans (now may be held in June).
>Oracle OpenWorld Asia 2020: slated for April 21-22 in Singapore (no new date set)
>Strata Data Conference 2020: was scheduled for March 15-18 in San Jose, California
Other
>Adobe Summit: was scheduled for March 29-April 2 in Las Vegas
(now ONLINE ONLY)
>Aruba Atmosphere 2020: was scheduled for March 23-26, Las Vegas
(now ONLINE ONLY)
>Dell Technologies World 2020: scheduled for May 4-7 in Las Vegas (now ONLINE ONLY)
>F5 Agility: scheduled for March 16-19 in Orlando, Florida (now ONLINE ONLY)
>Google Cloud Next: was set for April 6-8 in San Francisco
(now “DIGITAL-FIRST”)
>IBM Think 2020: was set for May 4-7 in San Francisco
(now DIGITAL-FIRST)
>Microsoft MVP Global Summit: slated for March 16-19
(now ONLINE ONLY)
>Nvidia GTC 2020: originally slated for late March
(now ONLINE ONLY)
>Red Hat Summit 2020: was scheduled for April 27-29 in San Francisco (now ONLINE ONLY)
>SUSECON 2020: was scheduled for March 23-27 in Dublin, Ireland (now ONLINE ONLY)
>Vena Solutions Vena Nation 2020: May 11-15, Las Vegas
(now ONLINE ONLY)
Related Links
CHANNELNOMICS:
>UPDATE: Facebook F8, OCP Summit Latest Events Canceled Because of Coronavirus
>Report: Smartphones, Notebooks to Take Hit From Coronavirus Outbreak
>Coronavirus-Fueled Cancellations Grow as RSA Gets Underway
>Apple: Coronavirus Outbreak Puts Squeeze on iPhone Supply
>MWC Canceled Amid Coronavirus Concerns
Apple: Employees Can Work at Home
Apple has now become the latest major tech company to encourage some of its employees to work at home due to concerns about the novel coronavirus outbreak, joining the likes of Microsoft, Google, and Facebook, according to Bloomberg. In a memo to employees, Apple CEO Tim Cook said employees in the “areas with the greatest density of infections” – not only Silicon Valley, but also areas like Seattle, Japan, South Korea, Italy, and Germany – could work at home if their jobs allow the week of March 9-13. In addition, Cook said hourly workers at offices impacted by the decision will continue to receive their wages, again following what other top-tier vendors are doing.
Big Tech Firms to Pay Hourly Wages During Coronavirus Outbreak
Some top tech firms like Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Amazon are saying they will pay hourly wages for workers – including janitorial staff, security employees, and food service workers – who are impacted by such decisions as closing offices in response to the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak, TechCrunch reports. Other companies, including those like Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash, are getting pressure from the likes of Sen. Mark Warner, D-VA, to do the same.
Direct Losses from Canceled Tech Shows Passes $1 Billion
The direct economic loss from the cancellations of nine of the major tech conferences due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak has gone past $1 billion, according to a report by Recode. Citing estimates by data intelligence company PredictHQ, the figure includes the losses to airlines, hotels, restaurants, and transportation providers that would have profited from the money spent by attendees. It doesn’t include the money such vendors as Facebook or Google would have made from their events. The biggest hit came from the cancellation of Mobile World Congress last month in Barcelona, which usually attracts more than 100,000 attendees. The economic hit there was bout $480 million. Next in line is SXSW, an event that covers tech, music, and movies and last year drew about 280,000 to Austin, Texas. Direct losses from that will come in around $350 million. Other conferences noted by PredictHQ included Google I/O and Facebook’s F8 show.
AMD CEO: Coronavirus Will Have Some Impact on Revenue
AMD CEO Lisa Su said this week during the chipmaker’s Financial Analyst Day that the spread of COVID-19 will have a “modest” impact on company revenues and added that the situation was “fluid.” Su said the greatest hit on revenue will come from lower demand in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak began, according to CRN. However, AMD is not changing it short-term or long-term revenue forecasts.
Google and Facebook Recommend Bay Workers Stay Home
After having employees in the Seattle area work from home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, the two companies are now recommending that workers in the San Francisco Bay area do the same, according to Reuters.
Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook Have Employees Work at Home
Tech companies in the Seattle area, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus, are heeding recommendations by King County officials to have as many employees as possible work from home in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Microsoft, Redfin, and Textio already had made the move, The Seattle Times reports. Now Amazon, which on March 3 learned that a Seattle-based employee has the coronavirus, reportedly is asking that employees in the Seattle and Bellevue area work at home if they can do so. A Facebook employee in Seattle also has the virus and the social media giant closed its office in the city.
China’s Tech Community Answers the Call
Chinese tech giants Alibaba, Tencent, Huawei, and Baidu are leveraging their considerable technological capabilities in such areas as the cloud and artificial intelligence to help that country fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to CNBC. They are expanding their surveillance technologies to help the government track people who potentially have been in contact with the virus and developing tools for the medical industry. They also have taken other steps, from rolling out online clinic and drug delivery services to launching an online doctor consultation platform.
Amazon Employees in Seattle, Italy Contract Virus
Amazon has said that an employee in Seattle has been infected with the coronavirus, and that two more employees in Italy also were confirmed to have contracted the virus. The Seattle employee felt ill and left work Feb. 25 and Amazon later was told that the employee had contracted COVID-19, according to Bloomberg.
Collaboration Vendors Step Up
Demand for videoconferencing services is spiking as more employees are being asked to work remotely or from home to stave off the spread of the novel coronavirus. Facebook and Google are examples of companies that have told employees in some offices to stay away for a while. Vendors like Google, Cisco, and Microsoft are offering free videoconferencing plans to help employees working out of the office collaborate, according to ZDNet, and Aryaka is rolling out its Secure Remote Access solution for companies trying to manage sharp increases in demand for VPN access.
IDC: Coronavirus Will Hit Smartphone, Device Markets
IDC analysts are predicting that uncertainties created by COVID-19 will impact the global smartphone and personal computing device markets, even as manufacturing and supply chains, particularly in China, the epicenter of the outbreak, ramp up again. IDC is forecasting smartphone shipments to decline 2.3% year over year in 2020, to just more than 1.3 billion. The impact from the coronavirus will be most felt in the first half of the year, when shipments will decline 10.6%. Shipments will return to growth in 2021, in large part due to the ramp-up of 5G. As for personal computing devices, shipments in 2020 will fall 9%, to 374.2 million, battered by news of the virus and the ongoing shift from Windows 7 to Windows 10.
Meanwhile, Adobe and Google join a host of other tech companies that have decided to cancel, postpone, or alter upcoming events because of the coronavirus outbreak.
EVENT UPDATES:
Canceled
>Cisco Live Melbourne: was scheduled for this week in Australia
>Facebook F8: was planned for May 6-8 in San Jose, California
>Facebook Global Marketing Summit: was planned for March in San Francisco
>Google I/O: was scheduled for May 12-14 in Mountain View, California
>Google News Initiative Summit: was scheduled for late April in Sunnyvale, California
>HIMSS 2020: was set for March 9-13 in Orlando, Florida
>HPE: all travel events in April; Discover 2020, June 22-24 in Las Vegas, still on schedule
>IDC Santa Clara Directions: was planned for March 4 (Boston Directions event on March 10 still a go)
>KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit Shanghei: was planned for July
>Microsoft MVP Summit: was scheduled to start March 16
>OCP Global Summit: was planned for this week in San Jose; UPDATE: will be a virtual event the week of May 11
>SAP Concur Fusion: was set for March 9-12 in Orlando, Florida
>SXSW 2020: was planned for March 13-22 in Austin, Texas
>Synnex: Canceling all events through May, including Spring Varnex
>Women in CyberSecurity: was planned for March 12-14 in Aurora, Colorado
Postponed
>Channel Partners Conference and Expo: was scheduled for March 9-12 in Las Vegas (no new date set).
>Data Center World 202: was set for March 16-19 in San Antonio, Texas (rescheduled to August).
>Ingram Micro Cloud Summit: was planned for May 12-14 in Miami Beach, Florida (rescheduled for early 2021)
>Kaspersky Lab Security Analyst Summit (SAS): was scheduled to begin April 6 in Barcelona, Spain (vendor hopes to reschedule in the fall)
>KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Amsterdam: was scheduled for March 30-April 2 (now will be held in July or August)
>MSPWorld 2020: scheduled for March 15-17 in New Orleans (now may be held in June).
>Oracle OpenWorld Asia 2020: slated for April 21-22 in Singapore (no new date set)
>Strata Data Conference 2020: was scheduled for March 15-18 in San Jose, California
Other
>Adobe Summit: was scheduled for March 29-April 2 in Las Vegas
(now ONLINE ONLY)
>Aruba Atmosphere 2020: was scheduled for March 23-26, Las Vegas
(now ONLINE ONLY)
>Dell Technologies World 2020: scheduled for May 4-7 in Las Vegas (now ONLINE ONLY)
>F5 Agility: scheduled for March 16-19 in Orlando, Florida (now ONLINE ONLY)
>Google Cloud Next: was set for April 6-8 in San Francisco
(now “DIGITAL-FIRST”)
>IBM Think 2020: was set for May 4-7 in San Francisco
(now DIGITAL-FIRST)
>Microsoft MVP Global Summit: slated for March 16-19
(now ONLINE ONLY)
>Nvidia GTC 2020: originally slated for late March
(now ONLINE ONLY)
>Red Hat Summit 2020: was scheduled for April 27-29 in San Francisco (now ONLINE ONLY)
>SUSECON 2020: was scheduled for March 23-27 in Dublin, Ireland (now ONLINE ONLY)
>Vena Solutions Vena Nation 2020: May 11-15, Las Vegas
(now ONLINE ONLY)
Related Links
CHANNELNOMICS:
>UPDATE: Facebook F8, OCP Summit Latest Events Canceled Because of Coronavirus
>Report: Smartphones, Notebooks to Take Hit From Coronavirus Outbreak
>Coronavirus-Fueled Cancellations Grow as RSA Gets Underway
>Apple: Coronavirus Outbreak Puts Squeeze on iPhone Supply
>MWC Canceled Amid Coronavirus Concerns