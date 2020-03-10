NetApp Buys Talon Storage in Data Consolidation Play

Deal will enable businesses to centralize, manage, and access storage in the public cloud

Storage vendor NetApp has acquired Talon Storage in a move to help enterprises gain greater control over their data, which with the cloud and edge is becoming increasingly distributed.

The Lowdown: Through the acquisition announced this week, NetApp will enable organizations to better store and access data from multiple sources in a centralized space in the cloud. No financial details were released.

The Details: Talon’s FAST software enables enterprises to securely consolidate data from remote and branch offices in the cloud. The data is easily managed and access from this centralized location via a “global file cache” service available on a public cloud. Talon, based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, has partnerships with top public cloud services provider Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. The company’s technology also works with NetApp’s public cloud platform.



NetApp will integrate Talon’s software with its own Cloud Volumes ONTAP, Cloud Volumes Service, and Azure NetApp Files offerings, which the Sunnyvale, California-based company said will ease customers’ path into the public cloud. NetApp also partners with AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.

The Impact: As enterprise adoption of the cloud and edge computing environments grow, data continues to become more decentralized. Data increasingly will be created outside of the central data center, fueling the need to find centralized locations to store, manage, and access it. A report from Market Data Forecast said the cloud storage market will grow from $32.7 billion last year to $106.7 billion by 2024, an increase of 23.7% a year.

The Buzz: “As we grow our cloud data services offerings with solutions like Cloud Volumes ONTAP, Cloud Volumes Service, Azure NetApp Files and Cloud Insights, we are excited about the potential that lies in front of this new combined team to deliver complete solutions for primary workloads,” said Anthony Lye, senior vice president and general manager of NetApp’s Cloud Data Services business unit. “We share the same vision as the team did at Talon – a unified footprint of unstructured data that all users access seamlessly, regardless of where in the world they are, as if all users and data were in the same physical location. And to do this without impacting workflow, user experience – and at a lower cost.”



“We’re excited about the potential for our customers to be brought more completely into the NetApp customer family, with all of their resources and vision,” Talon Storage founder and CEO Shirish Phatak said. “This is a true ‘win-win’ for Talon’s stakeholders, employees, and customers, as both NetApp and Talon share a common vision for the power of the cloud as the consolidated repository for all types of unstructured data.”