Latest HPE Microserver Aimed at SMBs, Partners

Remote management, subscription pricing among features for both businesses and MSPs

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is rolling out its latest microserver, an entry-level system aimed at SMBs that comes with Intel processors, remote management capabilities for small businesses and their channel partners, and a subscription payment model.

The Lowdown: The ProLiant MicroServer Gen10 Plus, announced this week, can be used by SMBs and partners as part of the vendor’s HPE Small Office Deployment, a small office solution that includes such products as Aruba Networks’ Instant On Wi-Fi access points for wireless connectivity and HPE RDX removable disk system for storage, backup, and recovery.

The Details: The microserver weighs in at 10 pounds and is a third of the size of traditional servers. Through the monthly subscription, businesses or partners can buy the system for less than $20 a month. Key features of the system include:



>Compute power: ProLiant Microserver Gen10 Plus comes with either Intel Xeon E or Pentium chips with enough power to support virtualization and database workloads. It’s also quiet enough at 36 decibels to run in small rooms or offices.



>Security: It comes with HPE’s silicon root-of-trust technology, which protects data, detects issues, and recovers quickly from malicious firmware attacks.



>AI capabilities: HPE’s InfoSIght for Servers is a cloud-based management tool that uses artificial intelligence algorithms to monitor system health and predictive analytics to anticipate and prevent server problems.



>Remote management: Businesses and MSPs can use HPE’s Integrated Lights Out 5 (iLO5) management software to configure, monitor, and update the server.



>In office or in the cloud: The microserver can run business applications on premises while also consuming cloud-based servers supported by Microsoft Azure.

The Impact: As smaller businesses become more digitized, they increasingly are turning to partners for help in deploying and managing their infrastructure. HPE helps partners address this market segment through access to SMB-specific sales and technical enablement and collaboration opportunities through the HPE Tech Pro community.

The Buzz: “We are committed to helping small businesses innovate, serve their customers, and drive growth and digital disruption by empowering them with enterprise-class technologies that uniquely address their needs for IT expertise, budget and space,” said Tim Peters, vice president and general manager of HPE’s Global SMB and Mid-Market unit. “The design of our latest HPE MicroServer and strategic pricing model was inspired by our SMB customers to meet their expectations for the most economical, secure and easy-to-manage solutions that supports their entire business operation.”



“The HPE ProLiant MicroServer Gen10 Plus provides the power that you would expect at the enterprise level, made available at an attractive price point for SMBs,” said JJ Ochoa, partner and senior vice president for subIT, an IT service provider and consulting firm. “With HPE Financial Services providing the IT consumption predictability, the HPE MicroServer allows managed service providers like us to provide our SMB customers the option to expand and grow over the time. As an MSP, this process is quite simple: we are paid upfront by HPE and HPE interacts directly with the customer on the subscription details, leaving us to focus solely on our customer IT.”



“As a business technology consultant, I see SMBs will start adopting more cloud-based services and reducing their hardware infrastructure to smaller, minimal equipment,” said Huy Tran, business technology consultant at Logik 7. “With the rise of cloud services for hosted email, CRMs, and other online services, most SMBs are more likely to reduce their reliance on big on-premise servers and going with smaller servers. So the introduction of the HPE ProLiant MicroServer Gen10 Plus, a smaller footprint with the latest Intel Xeon E processor, iLO 5 and the embedded Smart Array S100i, has the necessary specs to handle the SMB requirements for minimal applications that need to be managed on-site such as local file storage, backups, Active Directory, and network gateway.”



“Digital transformation is becoming a key part of IT strategy for small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and we expect two-thirds of SMBs to embrace it by 2023,” said Shari Lava, research director for IDC’s Small Medium Business (SMB) Research Program. “SMBs are looking for easy-to-manage solutions that can scale as needed. Solutions, such as this one from HPE, addresses this demand with small businesses by delivering enterprise-grade technologies, which combine servers, software, networking and cloud capabilities that are easier for small business to adopt and manage regardless of their in-house IT capabilities.”