Park Place Taps Jeff McCullough to Run Channel

Comes to company after positions with NetApp, Quest, HPE

Data center management specialist Park Place Technologies has appointed Jeff McCullough to lead its channel efforts.

The Lowdown: McCullough comes to Park Place after almost three decades in the technology field, including about seven working in the channel sector for companies like NetApp, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Quest Software.

The Details: At Park Place, McCullough will be responsible for overseeing the global channel group, including developing strategies for expanding the channel for the Cleveland-based company. Park Place since 1991 has been offering third-party management of tier-one data center equipment. The company, which has more than 17,000 customers, offers maintenance services for servers, storage, and networking equipment, hardware parts and services, Entuity network monitoring service, and ParkView automated support.



Park Place operates in 58,000 data centers in more than 150 countries.

Background: Prior to coming to Park Place, McCullough spent more than two years as NetApp’s vice president for Americas partner sales and strategic alliances. He also was vice president of channel sales and alliances for Quest for a year after spending more than two decades with HPE, including the last three years as vice president of global SMB channel sales and enterprise channel go-to-market sales strategy.

The Buzz: “I’m honored to join this organization, a well-respected and fast-growing market leader in the data center management and support field,” McCullough said. “Throughout my career I have focused on channel growth strategies that add significant value and I’m looking forward to applying that knowledge and experience to support Park Place Technologies on their exciting journey ahead.”



“Jeff will be an excellent addition to the Park Place team, bringing with him a wealth of knowledge of the technology sales space,” Park Place President and CEO Chris Adams said. “With extensive experience in leading channel growth, Jeff will be vital in helping Park Place run our channel strategy as we continue to expand.”