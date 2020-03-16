Synnex Puts Focus on Collaboration

CollabSolv business unit will include solutions for UC, BYOD, remote working

IT distributor Synnex is launching a new business unit focused on collaboration that will offer technologies from a broad array of vendors as well support from the company.

The Lowdown: The new CollabSolv unit announced this month joins a lineup of similar efforts by Synnex that include ServiceSolv, VisualSolv, and GovSolv.

The Details: CollabSolv will bring together technologies in such areas as audio-visual, IT, cloud, unified communications (UC), mobile, and secure networking and touches on such trends as remote working, bring-your-own-device (BYOD), huddle rooms, collaboration rooms, and customer experience centers. It’s also aimed at verticals like healthcare, education, and corporate.



CollabSolv, which will be aimed at enterprises and SMBs, includes:



>Vendors: The technologies will come from such companies as Cisco, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel, Lenovo, RingCentral, Lifesize, Microsoft, Bose, and Yamaha.



>Teams: Synnex will have teams around specialized design, sales, product, and solutions that will bring a consultative approach to the sales and enablement process.



>Enhanced services: These will include site survey and collaboration assessments, post-sales support, helpdesk services, and solution monitoring.



>Bundles: Synnex will offer exclusive and specialized solutions.



>Pricing: CollabSolv will include Meeting Room-as-a-Service as well as subscription and consumption-based plans that come with monthly pricing options.



>Support: This will include not only around enablement and sale but also solutions-focused training.

The Impact: An increasingly mobile workforce and the cloud are putting greater demand on flexible and simple collaboration solutions. Transparency Market Research is expecting the market for Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) to grow from $8.23 billion in 2015 to $79.3 billion in 2024.

The Buzz: “Today’s workplace is evolving, and Synnex partners are moving quickly to meet the needs of their customers. This strategic initiative is designed to help customers make their complex voice, cloud, and video projects simple, cohesive and profitable,” said Sandi Stambaugh, vice president of product management for Synnex. “Beyond delivering best-in-class hardware, software and platform offerings, our dedicated team of sales and marketing professionals and certified engineers are able to equip customers with the knowledge and skills needed to gain the competitive edge in this important market segment.”