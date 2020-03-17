Channelnomics Original

Samsung Simplifies Partner Program

March 17, 2020

The new Ascend Partner Program aims for ease of doing business to make resellers more competitive

Channelnomics Staff

Samsung is looking to make its channel program as easy for partners as its products are for users to operate with the launch of the Ascend Partner Program, which aims to make it easier for solution providers to work with the electronics company and compete in the general market.