2nd Watch Unveils Managed Services for DevOps

Program will leverage GitLab’s software development platform

Managed cloud services provider 2nd Watch is launching a managed DevOps offering that leverages GitLab’s development platform, which will eliminate the need for organizations to perform such tasks as deploying and managing the model on their own.

The Lowdown: With its 2nd Watch Managed DevOps service, which was announced Thursday, the Seattle-based company – which is an AWS (Amazon Web Services) Partner Network Premier Consulting Partner and Microsoft Azure Gold Partner – also will take on such responsibilities as readiness assessments, training, and strategy development for enterprises for its customers.

The Details: Enterprises are adoption DevOps practices – which essentially combines software development and IT operations – as a way of accelerating the development cycle and allow for continuous delivery of software. However, transitioning to DevOps comes with a number of challenges, from developing the necessary skills to make it work to overcoming resistance to change.



Key services in the new program include:



>Assessment and strategy: 2nd Watch will gauge the customer’s existing development and operational environment and develop a strategy for adopting DevOps approaches.

>CALMS: The assessment will be in line with the CALMS method: culture, automation, lean practice, measurement, and sharing.



>Skills development: The service will assess the skills and readiness of a company’s internal team and then train the teams on DevOps basics such as infrastructure-as-code, Git principles and continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines.



>Implementation: 2nd Watch engineers will implement the tools in the GitLab platform, which touch on everything from source code manage and CI/CD to security, project management, and communication systems. They also will integrate these with existing tools.



>Management and coaching: The tools platform and pipeline will be managed by 2nd Watch and will include monitoring, security, backups, and patching. The service also will include a dashboard and scorecard to ensure customers keep on track with their move to DevOps and ongoing guidance as they make the transition.

The Impact: The growing need for enterprises to deliver applications more quickly and drive greater productivity is helping to drive the growth in a global DevOps market that research firm IndustryArc says will growing on average 25.2% a year to 2025, when it will reach $12.5 billion.

The Buzz: “Despite the promise of DevOps, internal teams still struggle with conflicting priorities, poor collaboration, technology sprawl, skill shortages and security bottlenecks,” said Chris Garvey, executive vice president of product at 2nd Watch. “DevOps can help by simplifying software development, accelerating product delivery, implementing processes to comply with internal controls and regulations, and decreasing downtime and time-to-resolution. We’re excited to help our clients move to a DevOps model, while bringing our immense cloud migration and management experience to bear.”



“GitLab is thrilled to partner with 2nd Watch to launch Managed DevOps, a new service built on GitLab,” said Michelle Hodges, vice president of channels at GitLab. “This new partnership will enable customers to reduce development process costs and decrease time-to-market, while increasing developer productivity. We look forward to bringing Managed DevOps as a service to our joint customers.”