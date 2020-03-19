0
MSPs Helping Peers in Covid-19 Crisis
March 19, 2020
Lori Tisinai of IT Owner’s Compass is spearheading an effort to create a database of MSPs to share resources as the pandemic disrupts more services
Managed service providers (MSPs) across the country are coming together to create and participate in a database that will provide the industry with a centralized clearinghouse of companies that can draw upon each other’s resources if they suffer capacity issues due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Spearheaded by Lori Tisinai of the community group “IT Owner’s Compass,” MSP Covid Help is a site where MSPs can seek help if they face capacity issues or need assistance servicing customers. The site, which is still in development, will provide MSPs with updates on what’s happening around the industry and facilitate introductions between companies.
By their very nature, MSPs are resilient to most disruptions. Most MSPs are accustomed to working remotely and supporting customers without physically interacting with them. Covid-19 presents a new challenge: Sapped capacity as MSP workforces fall ill to the virus. Many MSPs operate with small teams that have limited depth. Should staff fall ill, MSP Covid Help will provide bridges between companies to keep services going.
MSP Covid Help isn’t just about covering for sick staff, but also extending technical capabilities and expertise. Not all businesses have the in-house resources to answer all of the technical needs of their clients. Many MSPs rely on their vendors for technical support and advanced troubleshooting. If vendors get overwhelmed by support calls or suffer capacity issues, MSP Covid Help aims to fill the gap with peer-to-peer expert support.
The site is still in development. Tisinai and her collaborators are working with volunteers to add capabilities to the site. Features aside, what will make the site work is participation. Tisinai and her supports are looking for any MSP that wants to participate or sign up. The group is also looking for vendors who can promote and contribute to the communal effort.
Anyone interested in contributing to MSP Covid Help should reach out to Tisinai at help@mspcovidhelp.com.
Channelnomics is linking to MSP Covid Help and will provide regular updates from this communal effort. MSP Covid Help shows how we’re all in this together.
Larry Walsh is the CEO of The 2112 Group, a business strategy and research firm serving the technology industry, and the publisher of Channelnomics, a news and analysis site for technology vendors, distributors, and partners. Follow Larry on Twitter at @lmwalsh2112.
Spearheaded by Lori Tisinai of the community group “IT Owner’s Compass,” MSP Covid Help is a site where MSPs can seek help if they face capacity issues or need assistance servicing customers. The site, which is still in development, will provide MSPs with updates on what’s happening around the industry and facilitate introductions between companies.
By their very nature, MSPs are resilient to most disruptions. Most MSPs are accustomed to working remotely and supporting customers without physically interacting with them. Covid-19 presents a new challenge: Sapped capacity as MSP workforces fall ill to the virus. Many MSPs operate with small teams that have limited depth. Should staff fall ill, MSP Covid Help will provide bridges between companies to keep services going.
MSP Covid Help isn’t just about covering for sick staff, but also extending technical capabilities and expertise. Not all businesses have the in-house resources to answer all of the technical needs of their clients. Many MSPs rely on their vendors for technical support and advanced troubleshooting. If vendors get overwhelmed by support calls or suffer capacity issues, MSP Covid Help aims to fill the gap with peer-to-peer expert support.
The site is still in development. Tisinai and her collaborators are working with volunteers to add capabilities to the site. Features aside, what will make the site work is participation. Tisinai and her supports are looking for any MSP that wants to participate or sign up. The group is also looking for vendors who can promote and contribute to the communal effort.
Anyone interested in contributing to MSP Covid Help should reach out to Tisinai at help@mspcovidhelp.com.
Channelnomics is linking to MSP Covid Help and will provide regular updates from this communal effort. MSP Covid Help shows how we’re all in this together.
Larry Walsh is the CEO of The 2112 Group, a business strategy and research firm serving the technology industry, and the publisher of Channelnomics, a news and analysis site for technology vendors, distributors, and partners. Follow Larry on Twitter at @lmwalsh2112.