Avanan Looks to Expand MSP, MSSP Channel

Email and collaboration security vendor hires Mike Lyons to oversee efforts

Cloud-based email security vendor Avanan is bringing in an industry veteran with more than two decades of channel, sales, and security experience to expand the company’s work with MSPs and managed security services providers (MSSPs).

The Lowdown: The New York City-based company this week announced the hiring of Mike Lyons, who own his own IT security and sales consultancy and most recently spent more than a year vice president of global sales and marketing at ThreatLocker.

The Details: Avanan officials said the company – which offers a range of security solutions for cloud-based email and collaboration suites – has a seen a year-over-year tripling of business in the MSP and MSSP channel. Lyons, Avanan’s new global MSP/MSSP sales director, will be responsible for expanding the company’s business through MSPs and MSSPs.



Avanan’s solutions are designed to protect enterprises from such threats as phishing attacks, ransomware and other malware, account takeovers, and data loss. It also helps businesses with regulatory compliance issues.



The vendor offers a cloud-native solution that scans email before it reaches the inbox, can be deployed in a one-click, zero-touch fashion, and covers Microsoft Office 365 email as well as collaboration tools like OneDrive, Gdrive, SharePoint, Dropbox, Box, Slack, and Microsoft Teams.

Background: Prior to ThreatLocker, Lyons held sales and marketing positions with such companies as Ivanti, VOSS, CloudShield Technologies, Arbor Networks, and CIena.

The Buzz: “Avanan works closely with partners to build solutions that both meet business needs and solve very real and urgent customer problems,” Lyons said. “Avanan email security offers MSPs and MSSPs a solution that deploys easily, shortens evaluation/PoC times, and offers zero time-to-revenue, with provable ROI.”



“Avanan offers MSPs and MSSPs an unparalleled value proposition: a one-click, zero-touch deployment model with immediate protection for end users, combined with a rapid revenue stream for the service provider,” Avanan founder and CEO Gil Friedrich said. “Avanan makes it easy – a multi-tenant platform for service providers and OEMs was built into the product from day one instead of being tacked on as an afterthought.”



“Sales of Avanan email security are on an upswing. Our customers love how it works seamlessly with Office 365, eliminates phishing and other email-based threats,” said Daniel Bender, CTO at MSP NetManageIT. “Partnering with Avanan is a great engine for growth.”