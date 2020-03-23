Collaboration sponsored by Steelcase

D&H Creates Task Force for Partners During Coronavirus Pandemic

March 23, 2020

As COVID-19 forces remote working, distributor rolls outs product bundles, educational content

By Jeffrey Burt

D&H Distributing is creating a mini task force as one of number of moves designed to enable MSPs and other partners to better help their customers address the rapid business changes driven by the novel coronavirus pandemic.