Microsoft Inspire is Latest Event to Cancel

Microsoft says it’s exploring alternatives to the annual gathering of thousands of partners from around the world

The COVID-19 channel events cancelation list is extending into July with Microsoft becoming the latest vendor to cancel its annual partner conference.

The Lowdown: Microsoft announced on its blog its canceling Microsoft Inspire (formerly Worldwide Partner Conference) due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Microsoft channel chief Gavriella Schuster says Microsoft made the decision out of concern for the health and well-being of partners.

The Details: The annual gathering of Microsoft partners, which typically draws up to 50,000 attendees, was planned for Las Vegas in July following the close of the company’s fiscal year. Instead, Microsoft is looking for alternate solutions such as digital conference platforms to conduct the event.

The Impact: Microsoft Inspire is the latest in a series of channel and industry events either disrupted or canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Microsoft, like other vendors, says public health authorities’ guidance played a big role in the decision.

The Buzz: “The safety of our community is a top priority. In light of health safety recommendations from public health authorities, we will not be holding Microsoft Inspire 2020 as an in-person event. We are exploring alternative ways to bring our partner community together to connect and learn. Stay tuned for more details to come,” wrote Microsoft in its Partner Network blog.