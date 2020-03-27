Infoblox Softens Business Toll of Pandemic on Partners

Managed network services company puts in place incentives, tools for the channel

Infoblox is taking steps to ensure business continuity for channel partners during the global coronavirus outbreak.

The Lowdown: In a note to the company’s Partner Advisory Board members this week, Lori Cornmesser, vice president of global channel sales, outlined some of the tools and incentives the cloud managed network services company is putting in place for partners.

The Details: The moves the Santa Clara, California-based company is making include:



>Double the rewards in Infoblox’s current SPIFF program for new logos now through the end of July.



>The new BloxOne DDI Partner Activation Toolkit is now available.



>Partner NFR (not for resale) for BloxOne DDI unified service for DNS, DHCP (Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol) and IAM (identity and access management) is extended at a 100% discount for distributors, and Platinum and Gold partners.



>A 90-day free trial offer for Infoblox’s BloxOne Threat Defense Advanced and Cloud solution.

The Impact: The COVID-19 pandemic is a global health threat that has had a significant rollover business impact around the world, with companies closing their offices and having employees work from home. Tech companies, such as distributors Ingram Micro and D&H Distributing, have been putting plans in place to soften the economic blow to their partners.

The Buzz: “Infoblox is committed to our partners, and we are taking action to ensure business continuity,” Cornmesser said in the message. “We must do all we can, especially at this time, to help one another, sales-related or not. The opportunity to prove the importance of partnership and caring is now. We are in this together, and we will persevere.”