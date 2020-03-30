Channelnomics Original

Partnership
Google Donating $800 Million to Fight COVID-19, Help SMBs

March 30, 2020

Package includes free ads for smaller companies, equipment for healthcare organizations

By Jeffrey Burt

Google is donating more than $800 million to help front-line healthcare workers, healthcare organizations, governments, and SMBs that are battling the COVID-19 outbreak and reeling from the economic fallout of the pandemic.