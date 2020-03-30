Collaboration sponsored by Steelcase

Steelcase

Channelnomics Original

Technology
0

IDC: Pandemic to Drive Down Server, Storage Sales

March 30, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak could accelerate enterprise adoption of cloud services

By Jeffrey Burt

The global server and storage markets will take a hit from the coronavirus pandemic this year as enterprises, many of which are temporarily closing their doors, slow their IT spending, according to IDC analysts.