Extreme Network Eases Pressure on Partners

Certification, rebates aimed at helping channel address remote work demands during pandemic

Extreme Networks is working to give channel partners the tools and other resources they need to help their enterprise IT customers that are being forced by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to adapt to remote work environments.

The Lowdown: Businesses around the world are temporarily closing offices and having their employees work from home, putting pressure on IT departments to rapidly stand up branch office networks. Many are turning to partners to help with the transition.

The Details: The steps Extreme is taking to help their partners include:



>Partner certification: With the emphasis on distance learning, 90% of the vendor’s technical certification training is available via virtual classrooms. In addition, Extreme is extending all active specializations and masters specializations as of March 15 to Sept. 30.



>Cloud certification: Given the cloud’s critical role in remote work, Extreme is offering free cloud technical certification training through July 20 that can be completed online. The move opens up a free pathway to the ExtremeWireless Cloud Specialization, which will open up more benefits in the partner program.



>Partner leveling: All current partner levels will be extended to the end of the year.



>Rebates: In the third and fourth quarters, Extreme will alleviate training compliance to achieve certain rebates. At the same time, the company will reduce the achievement targets for the Diamond Growth Rebate during the second half of the year.

The Impact: The shift to remote work has been swift and wide ranging as the COVID-19 outbreak has spread across the close. According to a survey of 800 global HR executives by Gartner earlier this month, 88% of organizations have encouraged or required employees to work from home and 97% have canceled work-related travel.

Background: The new steps for channel partners comes less then two weeks after Extreme outlined moves for customers and partners designed to address the skyrocketing demand for wireless connectivity. Those included the Portable Branch Kit to quickly provide connectivity to temporary remote offices and a quick-response cloud-managed Wi-Fi 6 mesh network offering that acts as an extension to existing hospital infrastructure to support pop-up clinics, testing facilities, and quarantine sites. Customers also can defer payments until July 1 through Extreme Capital Solutions.