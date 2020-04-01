MSP360 Makes Backup Service Free to MSPs

Move designed to help service providers protect client data against pandemic-related cyber-attacks.

MSP360 is offering MSPs free licensing for its backup service to help them and their customers protect their data against cyber-criminals that want to use the coronavirus pandemic to steal enterprises’ information.

The Lowdown: Cybersecurity firms are reporting a spike in attacks tied to the global COVID-19 outbreak.

The Details: MSP360, which provides multicloud data backup and disaster recovery solutions, is offering a range of zero-cost resources during the outbreak, including free licenses for its Managed Backup for Disasters to MSPs. All new endpoints running Microsoft Windows operating systems installed through April 30 are free for 90 days. After that, MSPs have the option to subscribe or opt out of the MSP360 software.



New and existing customers qualify for the deal, which was announced this week.



In addition, MSP360 is reminding MSP’s that its Remote Assistant software also is free of charge. Remote Assistant is remote desktop software that enables MSPs to quickly and securely connect and support remote computers over the Internet. Key features include quick client support, unattended access, encrypted connections, text and voice chat, and remote desktop access.

The Impact: Bad actors routinely try to take advantage of times of unrest to steal data and money. Barracuda Networks reported in March that the number of spear-phishing email attacks related to the COVID-19 pandemic jumped 667% during the month. Among the target of cyberattacks have been the World Health Organization and the U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) agency. The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security’s CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) have warned people working from home about the phishing emails.

The Buzz: “Now, more than ever, data must not only be backed up but properly protected,” MSP360 CEO Brian Helwig said. “Hackers are using the COVID-19 crisis as an opportunity to attack businesses when they’re the most vulnerable. This is the time for SMBs to strengthen data protection strategies. We’re doing what we can to help MSPs through these challenging times. What’s important is we as a community continue to stay positive and help one another. We’re all in this fight together.”