Channelnomics Original

Partnership
0

Xerox Ends Pursuit of HP Merger

April 1, 2020

The printer and copier company dropped its hostile takeover due to the economic uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic

Channelnomics Staff

The chase is over. Xerox is giving up its hostile takeover of rival HP as economic uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic is making the $34 billion deal untenable, the company said in a statement yesterday.