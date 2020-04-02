Channelnomics Original

Technology
0

T-Mobile-Sprint is a Deal Done

April 2, 2020

The ‘Un-Carrier’ promises no changes in its model even as it transitions to new leadership and looks to expand its channel

Channelnomics Staff

Sprint is the latest telecom company relegated to the history books now that the T-Mobile merger is official. The company completed the $31 billion deal April 1, punctuated with the departure of the merger’s architect CEO John Legere.