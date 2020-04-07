Channelnomics Original

Technology

Check Point: Pandemic-Related Attacks on the Rise

April 7, 2020

Survey finds phishing, malware, ransomware on the rise

By Jeffrey Burt

Cyber-criminals are ramping up their attacks to exploit the fast-moving changes in how enterprises are working – particularly with so many employees working from home – and general concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey by cybersecurity firm Check Point Software.