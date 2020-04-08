Veritas Expands Partner Program with Incentives, Sales Support

Upgrades includes new requirements to grow the ranks of its Platinum Partners

Veritas Technologies is bulking up incentives and offering improved sales support and engagement in its channel program to help retain current partners and attract new ones.

The Lowdown: The enhancements to the Veritas Partner Force (VPF) Program, announced this week, are aimed at driving growth and partner profitability, according to the data protection and availability solutions vendor.

The Details: The Santa Clara, California-based company wants to make partnering with it more flexible, profitable, and predictable for the channel. Enhancements include:



>Added incentives: Aimed at Platinum Partners, the new and revised incentives include an increased Margin Building Discount and rebates for meeting targets around new business growth and transacting renewals on time.

>Platinum eligibility: The new eligibility requirements are designed to reward a greater number of high performers seeking to achieve Platinum Partner status.

>Enhance support: Veritas is expanding and improving sales coverage and engagement and offering such tools as on-demand training, marketing, and technical support. The vendor also is adding new revenue-driven certifications.

The Buzz: “At Veritas, we’re continuously seeking feedback from partners and evaluating programs from other industry leaders to improve our partner experience. These enhancements will ensure they have all the tools necessary to be successful,” said Mike Walkey, vice president of channel sales at Veritas. “Advanced partner benefits now create a rich infrastructure that not only makes it easier to do business with Veritas, but also drives partner profitability and fuels our growth as a company.”



“As a long-time Veritas partner, we are excited to see these enhancements to the program,” said Todd Leeson, vice president of data center for Zones Solutions. “Our customers look to us to provide the best data storage and protection solutions. Partnering with Veritas allows us to meet this need, and these enhancements make it possible for us to continually grow business and maximize our revenue potential.”