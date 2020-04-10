Commvault Under Threat of Hostile Takeover

Commvault CEO Sanjay Mirchandani (photo courtesy of Commvault)

The data protection company is fending off a bid by Starboard Value that could lead to shifts in leadership, direction

Data protection specialist Commvault is fending off its second hostile takeover bid in two years by adopting a poison pill strategy that would make its shares less palatable to its suitor, activist investor Starboard Value

The Lowdown: Starboard Value nominated six candidates for the Commvault Board in a bid to take over the New Jersey-based company. The hedge fund has a history of changing making changes in leadership, operations and focus.

The Details: Commvault is not taking the takeover threat lightly. It’s adopted a limited poison pill strategy that is giving investors options to declare the intent to buy discounted shares through April 2021. The option will make the shares less appealing to an unwelcomed suitor such as Starboard.

The Impact: The hostile takeover bid comes as publicly traded companies have seen their share values decline as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Commvault’s shares, like many other companies, are suppressed as the market tries to recover from steep losses. Commvault adopted the discounted stock option strategy as a means to preserve cash, which it’s using to maintain operations and staff positions rather than executing layoffs during the economic downturn (see Commvault’s statement, below).

Background: Commvault is in the middle of a resurgence. Following the last hostile takeover attempt, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani has reinvigorated the company with new leadership and products — particularly those impacting the channel.



In November, Commvault launched Metallic, a cloud-based service offering of its data protection technology to enable its partners to generate recurring revenue. It also updated and expanded many of its core data protection and backup products.



Also in November, Commvault appointed VMware veteran Mercer Rowe to lead global channels. Channel veteran Carmen Sorice is now leading the North America channel. And Cisco channel icon Edison Peres is advising the firm’s strategy.



In 2018, Commvault vended off a hostile takeover by activist investment firm Elliott Management. The two sides settled, and Elliott earned two seats on the company’s board. Shortly after, then-CEO Robert Hammer stepped down in favor of Mirchandani.

The Buzz:

In a statement, Commvault said of the hostile takeover bid:



“Commvault’s top priorities, at this time, are the health and safety of our employees, taking care of customers and operating our business. Commvault’s Board and management team are focused on helping Commvault successfully navigate through the current environment, and we believe that this is where our attention should be directed. Notwithstanding these important priorities, Starboard has submitted director nominations, and the Commvault Board will, consistent with its fiduciary duties, consider them.



As always, the Commvault Board and management team are committed to acting in the best interest of our shareholders. Commvault is in a dynamic industry, and we have made measurable progress in our turnaround efforts over the past year. We remain confident that we are well-positioned for the future.”