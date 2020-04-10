Collaboration sponsored by Steelcase

D&H Offers New Credit Options to VARs, MSPs

April 10, 2020

Financing will address SMB needs for work-from-home, telemedicine, distance learning technologies during COVID-19 outbreak

By Jeffrey Burt

D&H Distributing is offering new credit options VARs and MSPs that are scrambling to help their SMB customers adapt to the new working environment in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.