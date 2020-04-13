Channelnomics Original

Technology

Amid Mass Layoffs, Demand for Tech Talent Increases

April 13, 2020

Healthy tech companies are using the economic downturn as an opportunity to snap up displaced workers

Over the last three weeks, 16 million Americans lost their jobs. The story is the same around the world as the COVID-19 pandemic forced businesses to curtail operations or shutter entirely. Still, well-capitalized tech companies are in the market for talent.