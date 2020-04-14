eBay Names Former Walmart Exec as CEO

New eBay CEO and former Walmart eCommerce executive, Jamie Iannone (photo courtesy of eBay)

Activists investors sought new leadership to refocus the marketplace for greater growth, value

After a lengthy search to permanently fill the CEO slot, eBay appointed former Walmart executive Jamie Iannone to lead and refocus the marketplace and satisfy the demands of activist investors on its board.

The Lowdown: Iannone, who held a senior executive role at eBay in the 2000s, will assume the CEO post on April 27, relieving the interim leadership. Interim CEOs Scott Schenkel will support Iannone during the transition period and Andy Cring will return to serving as the company’s interim CFO.

The Details: The appointment of Iannone as the permanent CEO comes with enthusiasm by the company’s leadership and investors, as he has years’ experience in eCommerce and omnichannel business models. He most recently served as the chief operating officer of Walmart’s eCommerce division. Previously, he was president of Walmart’s Sam’s Club business, executive vice president of digital products at Barnes & Nobel, and served in executive positions at eBay. His resume includes several programs in which he oversaw digital transformation efforts, marketing, technology development, product management, and operations.

The Impact: Just what Iannone will do with eBay is unknown. Activist investment groups Starboard Value and Elliot Management initiated the leadership change in September 2019 when they forced out former CEO Devin Wenig. The investor groups wanted eBay to shed its classified ads business and focus more of its efforts around online sales to consumers. Analysts believe Iannone will initiate an agenda that will satisfy the activist arm of its investors.



While eBay is a marketplace of consumer and used goods, it’s also an important outlet to technology vendors and resellers for selling and fulfilling online B2B orders — particularly in the SMB segment.

The Buzz:

“I am honored to rejoin eBay as its next Chief Executive Officer. In my previous experience with the company, I developed a deep appreciation for what makes eBay so special. eBay’s success has always been rooted in its robust C2C platform. I believe the company has tremendous opportunities to capitalize on this foundation, innovate for the future and grow its ecosystem. I look forward to working with our global teams to enhance buyer experiences and provide more capabilities that will help small businesses sustain and grow,” said new eBay CEO Jamie Iannone.



“The Board believes Jamie is the ideal CEO to lead eBay’s next chapter of growth and success. We have all been impressed by his strong track record of innovation, execution, operational excellence, and developing teams that drive results. Jamie has consistently delivered high growth during rapid periods of industry disruption, consumer change and technological advancement. He is a world-class leader, and we are excited to welcome him back to eBay,” said Thomas Tierney, Chairman of eBay Inc.’s Board.