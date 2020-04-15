IoT sponsored by The 2112 Group

Channelnomics Original

Partnership
Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins (courtesy of Cisco)

Cisco Allows Customer to Defer Payments Until 2021

April 15, 2020

New COVID-19 aid program enables partners and customers to finance purchases and not pay until 2021

By Larry Walsh

Cisco and its finance arm, Cisco Finance, are working together to provide customers with billions of dollars in credit and generous payment terms to purchase operationally necessary products without laying out cash until 2021. The program will likely benefit Cisco partners through which many of these fiannced deals will flow.