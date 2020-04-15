LogMeIn Makes CCaaS Easier, More Affordable

Company offers a contact center platform within its GoToConnect collaboration solution

LogMeIn is building a cloud-based contact center capability into its GoToConnect remote collaboration offering to make contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) more affordable and accessible to enterprises, particularly as they work on business continuity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lowdown: The company’s GoToConnect Support solution, announced Wednesday, will make it easier for businesses to interact with customers through an omni-channel contact center offering.

The Details: With the CCaaS solution built into the GoToConnect platform, businesses will be able to easily move between calls, meetings, chat, and features in Support Center, which can be deployed in a day with pricing starting at $29.95 per agent per month, on top of the cost of GoToConnect.



>For agents, key features in GoToConnect Support Center include:



>Logging in and out of assigned queues at the same time with a single button.

>Viewing real-time queue call information, including the queue the call is coming from, wait time, and the caller’s ID.

>Directly handling calls from GoToConnect.



For managers, the platform enables them to:



>Make agent assignments and changes.

>Access real-time dashboards inside GoToConnect that touch areas like agent effectiveness, including total talk time, transfer reports, and agent availability.

>Monitor agents’ calls.

The Impact: According to LogMeIn, about 93% of customer interactions still happen over the phone, though only 13% of businesses use a full omni-channel contact center solution due to cost and deployment time challenges. Support Center is aimed at the other 87%. Support Center is available now in such countries as the United States, UK, Germany, Ireland, Brazil, and Mexico, with more regions being added in the coming months.

Background: “Our goal with GoTo is to meet our customers where they are, with all they need for productive and high-quality collaboration, while complementing their existing workflows and investments. Our simple-to-use and manage CCaaS offering with GoToConnect Support Center allows users to field customer calls how, where, and when they want, whether that’s in an office or from home, where much of the world is working these days,” said Mark Strassman, senior vice president and general manager for UCC at LogMeIn. “With our new GoToConnect Support Center, we are democratizing the Contact Center market and making the most-used CCaaS features accessible to businesses that have long felt contact centers were beyond their reach. While there are an almost unlimited number of CCaaS options available to businesses, we believe our new Support Center finally brings convenience, affordability, and the right features to businesses in a way that is unmatched by other providers and can be deployed the same day, even with a globally dispersed workforce.”



“Because we’re a financial services company, we have to continue operating for our customers during this pandemic,” said Harley Spring, COO and CTO of Northwest Plan Services, which implemented GoToConnect Support Center for consultants and analysts. “Four weeks ago, we moved to a 95% remote workforce overnight and we’ve seen a 30% increase in call volume. With our previous solution, we would have been dead in the water.”