LogMeIn Makes CCaaS Easier, More Affordable

April 15, 2020

Company offers a contact center platform within its GoToConnect collaboration solution

By Jeffrey Burt

LogMeIn is building a cloud-based contact center capability into its GoToConnect remote collaboration offering to make contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) more affordable and accessible to enterprises, particularly as they work on business continuity during the COVID-19 pandemic.