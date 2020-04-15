Channelnomics Original

Technology
Chris Lamborn, head of Worldwide Partner GTM and Programs at NetApp

NetApp Helping Partners Maximize Existing Gear

April 15, 2020

The storage vendor is providing partners with guides to help customers maximize the functionality of equipment they already have

By Larry Walsh

Solution providers across the U.S. and around the world are grappling with empty inventories and supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. NetApp is taking steps to get product to partners and their customers, but also enabling them to make the most out of their existing storage, cloud and network infrastructures.