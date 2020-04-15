IoT sponsored by The 2112 Group

Tech Data Gives Channel a Platform for Learning, Collaboration

April 15, 2020

Distributor’s Coaches solution puts partners in touch with Tech Data experts, peers

By Jeffrey Burt

Tech Data is rolling out an online platform that channel partners can use to tap into the distributor’s expertise in such areas as building a practice to new technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) as well as collaborate with their channel peers.