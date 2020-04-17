Channelnomics Original

Technology
BlueJeans video conferencing console (courtesy of BlueJeans)

Verizon Snaps Up BlueJeans for Video Conferencing

April 17, 2020

The carrier plans to compete against Zoom, Microsoft Teams with 5G mobility as the value proposition

By Larry Walsh

In terms of acquisitions under normal circumstances, Verizon’s deal to pick up niche video conferencing player BlueJeans isn’t all that significant. But in pandemic environments where millions of displaced workers are relying on video meetings to stay connected, the deal is potentially huge for Verizon and its channel partners.