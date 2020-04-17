Verizon Snaps Up BlueJeans for Video Conferencing

BlueJeans video conferencing console (courtesy of BlueJeans)

The carrier plans to compete against Zoom, Microsoft Teams with 5G mobility as the value proposition

In terms of acquisitions under normal circumstances, Verizon’s deal to pick up niche video conferencing player BlueJeans isn’t all that significant. But in pandemic environments where millions of displaced workers are relying on video meetings to stay connected, the deal is potentially huge for Verizon and its channel partners.

The Lowdown: Verizon yesterday announced the acquisition of BlueJeans for roughly $500 million. BlueJeans has solid reviews from analysts for its technology and more than 15,000 active paying customers on its platform. In terms of video conference providers, though, BlueJeans is a niche player in a crowded field far behind heavyweights such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Cisco’s Webex, and GoToMeeting.

The Details: The rationale behind the deal has short- and long-term objectives. Verizon is looking to cash in on the boom in video conferencing sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. Market leaders such as Zoom, Webex, and Microsoft report surges in active daily users as businesses moved from office environments and live events to work from home scenarios. Picking up BlueJeans will give Verizon an easier and direct entre into the high demand for video conferencing services.



The long-term play has more to do with mobility. Verizon plans to market BlueJeans services alongside its growing 5G wireless network. Verizon says the combination of video communications with 5G service is a winning combination and a differentiator.

The Impact: Founded in 2009, BlueJeans hasn’t gained the traction of larger rivals such as Zoom. However, the company has strong recommendations from analysts for its reliability and ease of use. And BlueJean’s has substantial integration relationships with complementary technology companies such as Microsoft, Samsung, and Citrix. Verizon, with its large sales footprint and army of telecom agents, has the potential of scaling BlueJeans subscribers — particularly if bundled with other telecom and data services.

Background: Verizon buying a video conferencing platform makes sense, as historically carriers bristle about the companies that make money with content services riding on their networks. At it’s core, Verizon is a communications company, and adding a service such as BlueJeans gives it another tool to enhance the value proposition of existing services.

The Buzz: “Previously people were shy on camera. People thought people working from home were not effective. All of that has been” dispelled, said Krish Ramakrishnan, co-founder and executive chairman of Blue Jeans.

Counterpoint: Having BlueJeans under Verizon’s belt makes sense, but that doesn’t make it an easy sell. Verizon will have trouble assimilating BlueJeans’ existing partners into its traditional telecom channel model. Outside of that, Verizon is steering into a crowded technology segment. Microsoft, Zoom, and Cisco lead the video conferencing market, but they’re not the only players. Collaboration providers such as Slack, unified communications services such as RingCentral and 8X8, and social media companies such as Facebook, offer some form of video communications. Part of BlueJeans challenge was breaking through. Verizon’s sales and channel power will help, but it’s not a guarantee for vaulting BlueJeans to market leaders status.