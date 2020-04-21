Huawei Growth Stumped by Pandemic, Sanctions

Sales and revenue for the China-based technology giant is anemic as it grapples with slack demand, supply chain challenges

China-based Huawei Technologies suffered a significant growth setback in the first quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic cut into sales of its smartphones and U.S. sanctions squeezed supply chains and sales oppportunities.

The Lowdown: According to published reports, Huawei’s first quarter revenue growth slowed to just 1.4%. In the same quarter in 2019, the telecom and networking manufacturer reported 39% revenue growth.

The Details: Huawei is grappling with multiple factors hindering its performance. The COVID-19 sapped demand for its smartphones, which are best sellers in China and Asia. Smartphone sales in China plummeted 38% in the first quarter as the country went into lockdown to stem the spread of the virus.



The pandemic is also stalling 5G network rollouts around the world. Huawei is a leading provider of 5G network equipment, particularly in Asia, Africa and Europe. The slow down in deployments is delaying revenue recognition of equipment orders.



Prior to the pandemic, Huawei was feeling a revenue and growth pinch as sanctions imposed by the U.S. took hold. Washington regulators labeled Huawei a national security threat, barring the sales of its products in the U.S. and prohibiting American companies from selling it components. As a result, Huawei has seen markets around the world close to its products. The sanctions are forcing it to shift supply chains away from the U.S.

The Impact: Other smartphone and networking equipment manufacturers will likely see the same sales slump as Huawei as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Analysts, though, expect a rebound in the second half of the year as demand for new devices returns and telecom service providers upgrade their networks to support the need for bandwidth for work from home employees.

Background: For years, Huawei faced criticism by the U.S. government for its ties to the China government and suspected corporate espionage. The Trump administration stepped up regulatory efforts to put more pressure on the company by banning sales in the U.S. and pushing European countries to follow suit.