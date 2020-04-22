Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

ID Agent Aims to Protect a Suddenly Remote Workforce

April 22, 2020

Kaseya company adds IAM solution to its dark web monitoring and security training platform

By Jeffrey Burt

ID Agent is adding an identity and access management (IAM) solution to its security portfolio to enable MSPs and IT teams to better protect their data and networks at a time when the attack surface for bad actors has suddenly grown with most employees now working from home.