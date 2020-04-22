McAfee Names Ex-Apple Exec to Head Its Global Channel

Cybersecurity firm looks to Kathleen Curry’s mobile experience as work-from-home becomes the norm

With the bulk of sales teams suddenly finding themselves working from home, cybersecurity company McAfee is tapping a veteran of such mobile companies as Apple and Motorola to head its global enterprise channel and vendor partnerships business.

The Lowdown: The company this week announced that Kathleen Curry is its new senior vice president of global enterprise channels, OEM and strategic alliances.

The Details: A key part of Curry’s responsibilities will be to expand McAfee’s partner program efforts to address customers’ remote workforces. The expanding COVID-19 pandemic has driven most businesses to temporarily close their offices and have their employees work from home. McAfee is turning to Curry to help develop customized solutions to address the new business environment by pulling together customers’ channel, operations, alliances, and OEM teams.



She also will be responsible for developing a strategic vision and approach for go-to-market initiatives for McAfee’s multi-tier global channel organization.

The Impact: A recent Gartner survey found that 88% of businesses worldwide have either recommended or required employees to work from home to promote social-distancing measures as the coronavirus continues to spread globally. This has put operational and security strains on these companies as they almost overnight have had to manage a largely remote workforce.

Background: Curry has a background in working with the channel from a mobile perspective. She comes to McAfee after more than five years with Apple and another seven years between 2004 and 2011 with Motorola. She also has held channel, alliance, and sales positions with such companies as NCR, Cisco, BMC, and Oracle.

The Buzz: “Kathleen’s experience leading mobile transformation initiatives comes at an invaluable time as we look to support our partners who are quickly mobilizing remote sales teams as our traditional ways of working and selling moves digital,” said Ken McCray, head of Americas channel sales and operations at McAfee. “We’re thrilled to welcome her to the team and are looking forward to tapping into her 20-plus years of channel experience at leading technology companies.”



“I thrive off the opportunity to lead high-performing channel teams, and I am excited about the opportunity to join McAfee during such a pivotal moment of growth,” Curry said. “I’m passionate about building relationships and aligning channel systems to deliver unprecedented value to partners and customers alike.”