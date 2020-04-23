Google Cloud’s Anthos Now Available on AWS

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian

Cloud services provider expands its mulitcloud capabilities, with Azure support coming later

Google Cloud is making good on the promise it made last year to extend its Anthos hybrid cloud platform to other public clouds, announcing this week that enterprises can now run Google Cloud services on Amazon Web Services (AWS) now and Microsoft Azure in the future.

The Lowdown: The general availability of the mulitcloud capabilities were among a series of announcements the cloud services provider rolled out, along with greater support for virtual machines (VMs) and – later this year – the ability to run Anthos without a third-party hypervisor.

The Details: Google Cloud introduced Anthos two years ago as a way for enterprises to run Google Cloud services in their own data centers, part of a larger push by cloud services providers to position themselves in both ends of the hybrid cloud picture – in the cloud and on premises. A year ago, Google Cloud announced it would enable customers to not only run those services in the data center, but also on rival cloud provider platforms.



Enterprises and partners can now consolidate workloads across their on-premises environments, Google Cloud, and AWS. Support for Microsoft Azure is in preview, Jennifer Lin, vice president of product management at Google Cloud, wrote in a blog post.



Other announcements include:



>VM support: Google Cloud is enabling Anthos users to run VMs – which run on a majority of existing systems – as they do container workloads. That includes policy and configuration management through Anthos Config Management and, in the coming months, services on heterogeneous deployments via Anthos Service Mesh.

>Hypervisors: Customers later this year will be able to run Anthos with no third-party hypervisor, a move designed to drive better performance, reduce costs, and eliminate management overhead. It also will help organizations running workloads in bare-metal environments.

>Application modernization: Migrate for Anthos will enable businesses and partners to more easily integrate migrated workloads with other Anthos services without have to rearchitect or re-platform them manually.

The Impact: Enterprises over the past several years have increasingly adopted hybrid cloud and mulitcloud strategies. Google Cloud, AWS, Azure, and other top cloud providers have all rolled out offerings that let customers run their cloud services on premises as well as in their clouds and are now extending those capabilities to other public clouds.

Background: The public cloud market continues to be dominated by AWS – which owns about a third of the space – and Azure, with about 18% and Google Cloud in third, according to Synergy Research Group. However, the analyst firm said that Google Cloud and Chinese players Alibaba and Tencent are substantially outpacing the overall market growth and gaining share.

The Buzz: “This is a time of great uncertainty. Enterprises need an application platform that embraces the technology choices they’ve already made and gives them the flexibility they need to adapt to what comes next. Google Cloud and our partners are here to help you with your journey,” Lin wrote. “Whether you run your workloads in Google Cloud, on-prem, or in third-party cloud providers, Anthos provides a consistent platform on which your teams can build great applications that can thrive in a changing environment.”



“When you’ve been around as long as KeyBank has – nearly 200 years – we know a thing or two about keeping up with the pace of change,” KeyBank CTO Keith Silvestri said. “Anthos is a true differentiator for us in terms of releases and a cornerstone to our agile methodology. With our ability to flex between on-prem and public clouds, our team can now spend less time managing the complex tasks of using multiple clouds and focus on ways we can serve our clients today.”



“No customer I’ve ever talked to said, ‘Give me less flexibility.’ Being able to run Anthos on AWS gives customers even more options for designing a platform that’s right for their needs – especially in difficult times,” said Miles Ward, CTO of Google Cloud partner SADA. “No matter if you’re focused on keeping up with increasing demand, leveraging existing investments or getting closer to customers to reach them in new ways, this is a great step forward for the intercloud.”



“In times of disruption, the effective use of and easy access to innovative, yet resilient, technology anywhere and everywhere is critical”, said Richard Villars, vice president of IDC’s Datacenter and Cloud unit. “While the initial goal may be to achieve short-term cost savings, the long-term benefits of aligning technology adoption and IT operational governance with business outcomes will ultimately ensure ongoing success. Solutions like Google’s Anthos enable the cost-effective extension of cloud capabilities across on-premises and cloud-based resources while also enabling organizations to tap into the new developer services that they’ll need to continue innovating in their businesses.”