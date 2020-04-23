SolarWinds Software Available Via Subscription

New purchasing model gives partners, customers more flexibility, predictability

SolarWinds is offering subscription-based pricing for most of its on-premises IT operations management software, a move designed to give partners and companies greater financial flexibility and predictability at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has made the business environment highly unpredictable.

The Lowdown: The subscription pricing, announced this week, gives users an option to the company’s perpetual licensing model.

The Details: The coronavirus crisis has put a sharp focus on the pressure IT departments are under to cut costs while maintaining service and SolarWinds officials said the subscription model is another tool customers can use to reduce expenses. It also adds flexibility by enabling businesses to buy technology in the way that best suits their needs. Customers with existing perpetual licensing will not be impacted.



Benefits of the subscription licensing include:



>Equal capabilities: It delivers the same level of functionality as products bought through perpetual licenses.

>Easy to try: Customers get up to 30-day free trials of operations management products.

>Flexible deployment: The software can be deployed on premises or in any private or public Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) cloud environment.

The Buzz: “As leaders worldwide reevaluate budgets to answer today’s challenges, this evolution in pricing across our IT operations management portfolio also directly responds to input from our IT pro community who need greater flexibility and a lower barrier to entry,” said David Gardiner, president of IT operations management at SolarWinds. “With subscription pricing, SolarWinds continues to fulfill its commitment to deliver simple, powerful, and affordable software to meet the needs of every organization both where they are today – and where they’ll grow tomorrow.”



“This expansion allows us to offer another option for IT pros and business leaders to choose how to engage with us to help them solve the problems they face,” David Gardiner, executive vice president and president of IT operations management (ITOM) at SolarWinds, wrote in a blog post. “The current impact of the pandemic on IT teams will undoubtedly give way to new challenges in the future. IT pros will always be asked to do more with less. Expectations will always be to achieve initiatives more quickly, in a more agile fashion, and SolarWinds will continue to be there to help IT pros succeed in those endeavors.”